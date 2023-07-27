Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Price Up 8.8% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.66 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 51,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 139,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $97.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 544,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.53.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

