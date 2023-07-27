Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

SWN stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 633.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49,990 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 236,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 159,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

