SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

