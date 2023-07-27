SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 139.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 206.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

