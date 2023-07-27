SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.50 and last traded at $80.51. 1,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.57.
SPDR S&P Internet ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Internet ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XWEB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 7,786.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.
About SPDR S&P Internet ETF
The SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Internet Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US internet retail, software, and services companies, as defined by GICS. XWEB was launched on Jun 27, 2016 and is managed by State Street.
