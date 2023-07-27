Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.57. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

See Also

