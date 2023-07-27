Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.80.

SPOT stock opened at $149.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

