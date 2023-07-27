Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. Approximately 3,226,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 1,883,811 shares.The stock last traded at $144.99 and had previously closed at $140.38.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Up 6.2 %
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.