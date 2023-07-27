Sprout Social (SPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Sprout Social to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Sprout Social has set its Q2 guidance at $(0.02) EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.07-0.08 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.01 million. On average, analysts expect Sprout Social to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 0.88. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,455,770.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,804,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.93% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

