SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,268,000 after buying an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

SSNC stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

