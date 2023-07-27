SSR Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $314.61 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSRM. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,115,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,652,000 after buying an additional 7,042,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,041,000 after buying an additional 198,752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,694,000 after buying an additional 81,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SSR Mining by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,422,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 695,439 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $129,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

