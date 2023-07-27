SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

SSRM opened at C$19.48 on Monday. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$17.01 and a one year high of C$23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.35.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.