Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

SMP stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

