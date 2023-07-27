Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.59.
Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Starwood Property Trust
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.