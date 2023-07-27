Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 613,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.