State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 7,400 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $116,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,322,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $214,000. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.2% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 375,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 52,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

