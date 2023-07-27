StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.42. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.06%.

In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 108,000 shares of company stock worth $2,416,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

