Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jul 27th, 2023

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.1 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

