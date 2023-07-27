Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.