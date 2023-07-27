Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

