Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 51,867 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average daily volume of 28,676 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.15. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $115.07.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,308.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,572,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,907,000 after buying an additional 8,377,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after buying an additional 4,172,361 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,830,000 after purchasing an additional 732,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 539.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,923 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.