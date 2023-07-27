StockNews.com Upgrades Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Buy

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Herbalife Stock Up 4.4 %

HLF stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. Herbalife has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Insider Activity

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephan Paulo Gratziani bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $330,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,477.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 670.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,082 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Herbalife by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 226,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 67,420 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the period.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.