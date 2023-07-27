Strs Ohio Acquires 4,500 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 5.8 %

INBK stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,640. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

