Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invitae were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in Invitae by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 415,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $25,870.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $25,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $54,518.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $208,409 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invitae Stock Up 13.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.08.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $376.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.74. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

