Strs Ohio Buys 7,800 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 173.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $347,343.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,345.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

