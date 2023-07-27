Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 6,700 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 43.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 37,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.59. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $375.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

