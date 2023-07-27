Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 416,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 148,027 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 623,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $8.36 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $541.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $417.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

