Strs Ohio Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

