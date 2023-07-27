Strs Ohio Has $444,000 Stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXT opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

