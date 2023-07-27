Strs Ohio Has $446,000 Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,616,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $103.62 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

