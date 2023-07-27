Strs Ohio Has $463,000 Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fluor were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 1,236.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fluor by 453.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,868,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Fluor by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,314,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

