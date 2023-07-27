Strs Ohio Has $474,000 Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 375.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

