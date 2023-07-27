Strs Ohio Increases Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 556.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 88,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $253,520.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

IHRT stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.37 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.