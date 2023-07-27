Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 284.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 496.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 59,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 49,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About MaxLinear

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.