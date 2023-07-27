Strs Ohio Invests $411,000 in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,070,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 203,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SJW Group by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,697.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after buying an additional 153,826 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

