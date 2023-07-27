Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,055 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

In other news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

ILPT stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

