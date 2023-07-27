Strs Ohio Purchases 2,800 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 933.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $120.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $173.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 29.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCH. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

