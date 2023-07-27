Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

