Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 53,250.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 70,683 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,252.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at $613,341,198.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $88.40.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

