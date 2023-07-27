Strs Ohio Sells 10,282 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,090.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

