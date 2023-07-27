Strs Ohio Sells 121,700 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

HL opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

