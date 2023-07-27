Strs Ohio Sells 12,400 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Spire were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,293,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,032,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Spire Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SR opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.98 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.41%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

