Strs Ohio Sells 12,579 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of OPI opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $379.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($1.12). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 714.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 157 properties as of March 31, 2023, with approximately 20.9 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

