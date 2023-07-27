Strs Ohio Sells 14,600 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ProPetro by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,796,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 943,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 624,376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ProPetro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,895,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PUMP opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. Research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

