Strs Ohio Sells 316 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

