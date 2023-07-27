Strs Ohio Sells 3,500 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2,016.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after buying an additional 481,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 635.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 367,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $501,667 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCUS stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

