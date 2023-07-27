Strs Ohio Sells 56,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2,698.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after buying an additional 2,959,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,054,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 2,606,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.42.

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.74. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

