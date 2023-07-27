Strs Ohio Takes $428,000 Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 181,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 146,825 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 232.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 73,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 67,979 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of KE opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $731.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.