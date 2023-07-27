Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 491.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 156,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 613.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 97,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $612.78 million, a PE ratio of -36.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -117.02%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

