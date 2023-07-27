Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,172 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $896.75 million, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

