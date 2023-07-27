Stryker (SYK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Stryker has set its FY23 guidance at $10.05-$10.25 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $290.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.81. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.