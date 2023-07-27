Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.78

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 24989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Subaru Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Subaru Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Subaru in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Subaru in the first quarter worth about $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Subaru by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

