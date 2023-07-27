Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.78

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 24989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.
Subaru Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
